Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

