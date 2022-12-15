Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

