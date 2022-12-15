HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5,686.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

