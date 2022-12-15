Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 306,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 130,558 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Humana were worth $144,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after purchasing an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,161 shares of company stock worth $20,718,244 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $521.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $530.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.56. The company has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

