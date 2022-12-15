Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 59.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 199,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,059 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.87 and a 12 month high of $260.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.59.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HII. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

