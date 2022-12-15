Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.32. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 57,133 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Idera Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading

