IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $140,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $430.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

