IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Roy Twite Acquires 12 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Roy Twite bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($16.16) per share, for a total transaction of £158.04 ($193.89).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Roy Twite bought 11 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,348 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £148.28 ($181.92).

IMI Stock Performance

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,353 ($16.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1,712.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.21. IMI plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,802 ($22.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About IMI

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,780 ($21.84) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

