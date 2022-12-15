Immunovant, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.24. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Torti acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Immunovant in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

