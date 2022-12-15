Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $382,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BOX Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 18.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in BOX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

