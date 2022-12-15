Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Insider Sells 14,975 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) insider Eric D. Long sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $281,829.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -874.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Several equities research analysts have commented on USAC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

