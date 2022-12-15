Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $23,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank lifted its position in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 23,690 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 101,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

