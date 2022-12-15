Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.23) to GBX 1,550 ($19.02) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.
GSK Price Performance
GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
GSK Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
