Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 3,650 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,801 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,202,000 after purchasing an additional 686,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.24) to GBX 1,535 ($18.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.79) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.