Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $438.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $404.33 and a 200-day moving average of $362.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

