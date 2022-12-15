Intersect Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.