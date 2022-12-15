Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $191.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,772 shares of company stock worth $60,582,923. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.