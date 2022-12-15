Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.