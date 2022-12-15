Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

