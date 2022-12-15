Intersect Capital LLC Buys 275 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DaVita by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DaVita by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 75.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,884.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

DVA opened at $74.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

