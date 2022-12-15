Intersect Capital LLC Buys 400 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,968,000 after purchasing an additional 308,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. Celanese’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

