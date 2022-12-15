Intersect Capital LLC Buys 450 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NVS stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

