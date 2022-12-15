Intersect Capital LLC Buys New Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1,659.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on USNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

USNA stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $103.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.71.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

