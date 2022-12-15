Intersect Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,066 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXS. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

AXS stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.