Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $309.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.31 and a 1 year high of $362.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.