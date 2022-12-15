Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

