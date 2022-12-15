Intersect Capital LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,223 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.05.

NYSE EOG opened at $125.93 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

