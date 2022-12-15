Intersect Capital LLC Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $5,119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Shares of WSM opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

