Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.9 %

SHW stock opened at $248.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

