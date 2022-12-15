Intersect Capital LLC Has $301,000 Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 369,867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $5,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,059,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 84,344 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIO opened at $9.25 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIO. B. Riley lowered their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

