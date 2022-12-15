Intersect Capital LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 17.7% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $129.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

