Intersect Capital LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $342.01 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.47.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

