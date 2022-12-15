Intersect Capital LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $196.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.