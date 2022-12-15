Intersect Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atkore by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 136,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock worth $350,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Down 2.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Stories

