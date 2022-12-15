Intersect Capital LLC Has $377,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 132,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

