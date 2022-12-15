Intersect Capital LLC Has $404,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,480 shares of company stock worth $4,724,731 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

