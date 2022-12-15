Intersect Capital LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

