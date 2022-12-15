Intersect Capital LLC Has $434,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.