Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $19,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $116.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

