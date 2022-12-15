Intersect Capital LLC Invests $342,000 in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Unum Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

