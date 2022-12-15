Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $175.82 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.07. The firm has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

