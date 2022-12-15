Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

