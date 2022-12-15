Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 105.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,827,000 after purchasing an additional 472,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Olin Stock Down 1.3 %

OLN opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 56.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.