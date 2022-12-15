Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

NVO opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

