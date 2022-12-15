Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 601 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 166.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 146.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABB shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

