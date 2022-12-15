Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $180.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.