Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 134.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 19.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

SANM stock opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

