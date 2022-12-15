Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $249.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

