Intersect Capital LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,244,000 after buying an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $71.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,176.44.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.