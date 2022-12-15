Intersect Capital LLC Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

